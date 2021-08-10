StockMarketWire.com - IWG, the global operator of workspace brands, has announced a 10.4% dip in revenue in its results for the six months to 30 June 2021, compared to the same period last year.
Revenues came in at £992 million, compared to £1.2bn the year before.
Occupancy stood at 68.4%, compared to 75.3% in 2020.
The company also reported over 900 new enterprise customers were gained during the period.
IWG suffered £39.2m in Covd-19 related charges.
Mark Dixon, chief executive of IWG, said: ‘The significant move to hybrid working has created unprecedented demand for our flexible work products.'
'This fundamental shift in the way people work is clearly a positive tailwind for IWG over the medium to longer term and we are seeing increasing levels of interest from enterprises wishing to transform their working practices.’
