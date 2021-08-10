StockMarketWire.com - 4imprint, the international direct marketer of promotional products, has announced that Lindsay Beardsell and Jaz Rabadia, have been appointed as independent non-executive directors of the company with effect from 1 September.

Beardsell is executive vice president and general counsel at Tate & Lyle, the global supplier of food and beverage ingredients. She joined the company in 2018.

Rabadia is a chartered energy manager and is currently director of energy, sustainability and social impact at WeWork. In 2015 she was awarded an MBE for promoting diversity in the STEM sector and for her work in sustainable energy management.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com