StockMarketWire.com - Fusion Antibodies, a company that develops antibodies for therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications, has announced that its investment in research and development (R&D) has jumped 57% from the previous year.
In its full year results, the company also disclosed revenues had increased 7% from £3.9 million in 2020 to £4.2 million in 2021.
Losses for the year however stood at £2.9 million, compared to £0.7 million the year before.
At the end of the year, the companies cash position hit £2.7 million, compared to £1.5 million as of 31 March 2020.
Richard Jones, CEO of Fusion Antibodies, said: ‘We are pleased with our performance in what has been a challenging year for everyone. We have made significant progress with sustained revenue growth, progress on the R&D pipeline, and continue to expand our range of services.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.