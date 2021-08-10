StockMarketWire.com - RTC has announced that its subsidiary, Ganymede Solutions, has entered into a contract with Network Rail to provide national services such as the supply of safety critical, track, civil, electrification and plant and signalling resources.
The contract is due to run from 1 October 2021 for a minimum period of five years and up to a maximum of eight years.
The contract has an estimated value of between £100 million and £150 million over the term, according to the company.
Commenting on the contract, RTC chief executive Andy Pendlebury, said: ‘This award is yet another resounding endorsement of the professional service that Ganymede continues to deliver to its long-term partner, Network Rail.
‘It also vindicates the Group's long-term strategic commitment of investing alongside blue-chip clients supporting the UK transportation and wider infrastructure sector.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.