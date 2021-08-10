StockMarketWire.com - RTC has announced that its subsidiary, Ganymede Solutions, has entered into a contract with Network Rail to provide national services such as the supply of safety critical, track, civil, electrification and plant and signalling resources.

The contract is due to run from 1 October 2021 for a minimum period of five years and up to a maximum of eight years.

The contract has an estimated value of between £100 million and £150 million over the term, according to the company.

Commenting on the contract, RTC chief executive Andy Pendlebury, said: ‘This award is yet another resounding endorsement of the professional service that Ganymede continues to deliver to its long-term partner, Network Rail.

‘It also vindicates the Group's long-term strategic commitment of investing alongside blue-chip clients supporting the UK transportation and wider infrastructure sector.’


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com