Interim Result
12/08/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
12/08/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
12/08/2021 Tui AG (TUI)
12/08/2021 Just Group PLC (JUST)
12/08/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
12/08/2021 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)
12/08/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
12/08/2021 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)
12/08/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
12/08/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
12/08/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
12/08/2021 Ocean Wilson Holdings PLC (OCN)
12/08/2021 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Com Shs Npv Cdi (WPM)
12/08/2021 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
13/08/2021 Thungela Resources Limited (TGA)
16/08/2021 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)
17/08/2021 Genuit Group PLC (GEN)
18/08/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
18/08/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
18/08/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/08/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
19/08/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
19/08/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
19/08/2021 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
19/08/2021 Capital Limited (CAPD)
19/08/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
Final Result
17/08/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
17/08/2021 Van Elle Holdings PLC (VANL)
19/08/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
19/08/2021 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
19/08/2021 Byotrol PLC (BYOT)
AGM / EGM
12/08/2021 Napster Group PLC (NAPS)
12/08/2021 Victoria Oil & Gas PLC (VOG)
12/08/2021 W.H. Ireland Group PLC (WHI)
12/08/2021 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
12/08/2021 (MXC)
13/08/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
13/08/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
13/08/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)
16/08/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
17/08/2021 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)
17/08/2021 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
17/08/2021 Esken Limited (ESKN)
17/08/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
17/08/2021 Eqtec PLC (EQT)
18/08/2021 Asimilar Group PLC (ASLR)
18/08/2021 Simec Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE)
18/08/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
18/08/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
18/08/2021 Ariana Resources PLC (AAU)
19/08/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)
19/08/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
Trading Statement
17/08/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
19/08/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
Ex-Dividend
12/08/2021 Pearson PLC (PSON)
12/08/2021 Quartix Technologies PLC (QTX)
12/08/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
12/08/2021 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)
12/08/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
12/08/2021 Lsl Property Services PLC (LSL)
12/08/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)
12/08/2021 Scottish American Investment Co. PLC (SAIN)
12/08/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
12/08/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)
12/08/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
12/08/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
12/08/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
12/08/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
12/08/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
12/08/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
12/08/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
12/08/2021 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
12/08/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
12/08/2021 Halma PLC (HLMA)
12/08/2021 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
12/08/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
12/08/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
12/08/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
12/08/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
12/08/2021 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)
12/08/2021 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
12/08/2021 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
12/08/2021 Imi PLC (IMI)
12/08/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
12/08/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
12/08/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
13/08/2021 Jpmorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income PLC (JSGI)
13/08/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
13/08/2021 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
13/08/2021 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
13/08/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
13/08/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
13/08/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
13/08/2021 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)
13/08/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
