CA
16/08/2021 13:15 housing starts
16/08/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
16/08/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
16/08/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
16/08/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
17/08/2021 13:15 housing starts
17/08/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
CH
13/08/2021 07:30 PPI
13/08/2021 07:30 import price index
CN
16/08/2021 04:00 house price index
16/08/2021 04:30 fixed assets investment
16/08/2021 04:30 industrial output
16/08/2021 04:30 retail sales
ES
13/08/2021 08:00 CPI
16/08/2021 08:00 trade balance
16/08/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
EU
12/08/2021 10:00 industrial production
13/08/2021 10:00 foreign trade
16/08/2021 07:00 new passenger car registrations
16/08/2021 10:00 foreign trade
16/08/2021 10:00 harmonised CPI
17/08/2021 10:00 unemployment
17/08/2021 10:00 GDP
FR
12/08/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
13/08/2021 06:30 ILO unemployment
13/08/2021 07:45 CPI
17/08/2021 07:45 new home sales
IE
12/08/2021 11:00 CPI
16/08/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
12/08/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
16/08/2021 09:00 foreign trade
JP
12/08/2021 00:50 corporate goods price index
16/08/2021 00:50 quarterly GDP estimates
16/08/2021 05:30 revised industrial production
16/08/2021 05:30 retail sales
17/08/2021 05:30 tertiary industry index
UK
12/08/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
12/08/2021 07:00 Index of services
12/08/2021 07:00 ONS estimate of GDP for second quarter
12/08/2021 07:00 UK trade
12/08/2021 07:00 index of production
16/08/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
16/08/2021 09:30 monthly card spending statistics
17/08/2021 07:00 unemployment
US
12/08/2021 13:30 jobless claims
12/08/2021 13:30 PPI
12/08/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
13/08/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
13/08/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumer
16/08/2021 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
16/08/2021 13:30 Empire State manufacturing survey
16/08/2021 15:00 state employment and unemployment
16/08/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
16/08/2021 15:00 University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment
16/08/2021 21:00 Treasury international capital data
17/08/2021 13:30 retail sales
17/08/2021 14:15 industrial production
17/08/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
17/08/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
17/08/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
