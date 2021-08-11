StockMarketWire.com - Promotional products marketer 4imprint posted a modest first-half profit and reinstated its interim dividend, citing a 'robust recovery' in demand.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to $3.4 million, up from $0.03 million year-on-year, as sales climbed 23% to $326.8 million.
4imprint declared an interim dividend at 10.83c per share, marking a re-introduction of biannual dividend payments.
'The board is confident that the group's markets remain highly attractive and addressable, and that the core strength of its flexible business model and competitive positioning will allow it to return to its pre-Covid-19 organic growth profile,' chairman Paul Moody said.
