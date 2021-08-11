StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Avast agreed to be acquired by US rival NortonLifeLock for up to $8.6 billion in cash and shares.
NortonLifeLock said that based on its closing share price of $27.20 on 13 July -- being the day before market speculation of a merger began -- the merger would valued Avast at between around $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion.
Further details of the offer weren't immediately apparent.
Avast, meanwhile, reported a large rise in first-half net profit to $205.8 million, up from $86.5 million year-on-year, on the back of 7.7% revenue growth to $471.3 million.
'"We are optimistic about Avast's prospects for the second half of the year, and as comparator period trends start to normalise, we anticipate a reacceleration of billings growth,' chief executive Ondrej Vlcek said.
Avast declared declared an interim dividend of 4.8c per share.
NortonLifeLock chief executive Vincent Pilette described the merger was a 'huge step forward" for consumer cyber safety .
'With this combination, we can strengthen our cyber safety platform and make it available to more than 500 million users,' he said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
