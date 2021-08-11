StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Pershing Square said it had acquired 7.1% of Universal Music from Vivendi for $2.8 billion.

The shares were bought for about $21.78 each, or €18.58 per at Wednesday's exchange rate.

Pershing Square said said it had the right to acquire up to an additional 2.9% of Universal's shares at the same price by 9 September, a right it said it intended to exercise.

