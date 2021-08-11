StockMarketWire.com - US companies investor Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust posted a positive annual return that beat its benchmark.
The company's net asset value for the year through May jumped 63%, outperforming a total return of 22% for the S&P 500 index.
'We continue to live in unusually uncertain times,' chairman Tom Burnet said.
'Significant changes in healthcare, transportation, ecommerce, finance, enterprise software and energy amongst other markets all present an opportunity to identify and support the exceptional growth companies of the future.'
'It is pleasing to note that this growth has been well evidenced over the past year in the results of many of the companies in which we invest.'
'All that being the case, the board and the managers remain confident in our outlook.'
