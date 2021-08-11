StockMarketWire.com - Inhaler maker Vectura confirmed that Carlyle had pulled out of a bidding war for the company, leaving tobacco group Phillip Morris in pole position to acquire it for £1.02 billion.
Carlyle had announced on Tuesday that it would not sweeten its 155p per share bid.
Vectura this week backed a bid from Phillip Morris of 165p per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
