StockMarketWire.com - Inhaler maker Vectura confirmed that Carlyle had pulled out of a bidding war for the company, leaving tobacco group Phillip Morris in pole position to acquire it for £1.02 billion.

Carlyle had announced on Tuesday that it would not sweeten its 155p per share bid.

Vectura this week backed a bid from Phillip Morris of 165p per share.




