StockMarketWire.com - Shipping company Taylor Maritime Investments said it had agreed to acquire seven Japanese-built handysize bulk vessels for a combined $107.8 million.
The vessels would be paid for using a combination of proceeds from $75 million undertaken in July, arevolving credit facility, existing cash balances and operating cash flows.
Delivery of the vessels was expected between September and January 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
