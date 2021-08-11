StockMarketWire.com - Food delivery group Deliveroo booked a first-half loss, owing to a jump in marketing and overhead costs following its recent sharemarket listing.
The company, however, stuck to its recently upgraded full-year guidance, amid a surge in orders and sales.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £104.8 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £128.4 million.
Revenue rose 82% to £922.5 million, as orders doubled to £148.8 million.
'We have reported strong performance in the first half of the year and continued to make good progress in executing our strategy,' chief executive Will Shu said.
'We are seeing strong growth and engagement across our marketplace as lockdowns continue to ease. Demand has been high amongst consumers.'
'As reflected in our guidance, whilst we expect that consumer behaviour may moderate later in the year, we remain excited about the opportunity ahead and our ability to capitalise on it.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.