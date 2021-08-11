StockMarketWire.com - Newspaper and magazine distributor Smiths News said it had appointed Paul Baker as its new chief financial officer.
Barker, who would start on 4 October, was most recently integration director at catering company Compass.
He would replace Tony Grace, whose pending retirement was announced in May.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
