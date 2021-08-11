StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Phoenix Copper said it had increased its land holding at its Navarre Creek gold exploration project by 1,157 acres.
The company said 56 new claims had been staked on the northeast end of the existing claim block.
The total land package in the Empire mine area had been expanded to 8,034 acres.
Electromagnetic surveys at Navarre Creek, Red Star and Horseshoe had been completed and the company was awaiting a final geophysicist report scheduled for late August.
It's planning 2,300 metres of reverse-circulation drilling at Navarre Creek for later this year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.