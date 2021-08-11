StockMarketWire.com - Diamond miner Gem Diamonds said its first-half revenue slipped 9.6% on lower prices and sales volumes.
Revenue for the six months through June fell to $104.0 million, down from $115.1 million in the second half of 2020, the company said.
Carats sold during the period were 55,124, down from 55 939, with an average price of $1,886 per carat, down from $2,057.
On a more positive note, prices had risen in the second quarter, to $2,131 per carat, up 31% compared to the first quarter.
Gem Diamonds said its annual production and cost guidance remained on target.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
