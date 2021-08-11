StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor Round Hill Music Royalty Fund said it had acquired an interest in a music publishing catalogue from Yes guitarist and film score composer Trevor Rabin, for an undisclosed sum.
The catalogue included 3,528 film cues and songs covering tracks from across Rabin's career, including hits such as 'Owner of a Lonely Heart'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
