StockMarketWire.com - Radar product developer PipeHawk said its first-half revenue had risen 58% as business bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.
Revenue for the six months through June had increased to around £4.1 million, up from £2.6 million year-on-year, the company said in a trading update.
'This considerable improvement back to levels encountered before the current pandemic, was as a result of improved trading at QM Systems and Thomson Engineering Design,' it said.
Pipehawk added that order intake was so strong that it was talking to potential landlords for two of its three businesses -- QM Systems and Thomson Engineering Design -- to relocate.
The potential new premises had manufacturing capability in excess of three times the current facilities, it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
