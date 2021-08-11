StockMarketWire.com - African focused forestry group Woodbois narrowed first-half losses after it slashed costs amid a pandemic-related fall in revenue.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to $1.0 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $4.3 million.
Revenue fell 4.1% to $8.2 million, impacted by Covid-19 related disruptions in the global freight shipping sector.
'The company has started to see the fruits of the recapitalisation in the second half of 2020, the revised strategy, the subsequent reorganisation and of key recruits,' executive chairman Paul Dolan said.
He drew attention to it doubling gross profit and margins and and increasing production values while lowering costs.
Still, Dolan said uncertainties created by Covid-19 and logistical difficulties in the shipping industry made it difficult to fully see the benefits of operational progress being reflected in the second half.
'Accordingly we will need to remain agile and adaptable to the prevailing circumstances,' he said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.