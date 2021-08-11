StockMarketWire.com - Alternative capital solutions group Duke Royalty said it had exited its investment in royalty partner BHPC, an Irish brokerage specialising in the not-for-profit insurance space.

Duke said that at closing it received back net cash of £6.9 million, delivering an internal rate of return of 29.4%, its highest realised rate to date.

BHPC hasd been a royalty partner since 2018, following Duke's initial investment of £4.2 million to facilitate a successful buy-out of the Irish specialised insurance broker.

Duke said proceeds from the exit will leave it in a positive net cash position, providing liquidity of more than £35 million to pursue its pipeline of investment opportunities.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com