StockMarketWire.com - Alternative capital solutions group Duke Royalty said it had exited its investment in royalty partner BHPC, an Irish brokerage specialising in the not-for-profit insurance space.
Duke said that at closing it received back net cash of £6.9 million, delivering an internal rate of return of 29.4%, its highest realised rate to date.
BHPC hasd been a royalty partner since 2018, following Duke's initial investment of £4.2 million to facilitate a successful buy-out of the Irish specialised insurance broker.
Duke said proceeds from the exit will leave it in a positive net cash position, providing liquidity of more than £35 million to pursue its pipeline of investment opportunities.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.