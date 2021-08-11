StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was up 0.5% to 7,197.44 by midday, having earlier briefly topped 7,200, as investors awaited US inflation figures and amid some strong corporate updates.
Food delivery group Deliveroo booked a first-half loss, owing to a jump in marketing and overhead costs following its recent sharemarket listing.
The company, however, stuck to its recently upgraded full-year guidance, amid a surge in orders and sales.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £104.8 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £128.4 million. Its shares dipped 1.4% to 378.9p.
Insurance company Admiral gained 1.7% to £35.09 as it hiked its dividend 63% after its first-half profit was boosted by a surge in customer numbers and revenue.
Pre-tax profit from continuing operations for the six months through June jumped 76% to £482.2 million, up from £274.4 million.
Cybersecurity company Avast agreed to be acquired by US rival NortonLifeLock for up to $8.6 billion in cash and shares. It advanced 3.5% to 588.2p.
Inhaler maker Vectura confirmed that Carlyle had pulled out of a bidding war for the company, leaving tobacco group Phillip Morris in pole position to acquire it for £1.02 billion. Its shares were largely unchanged.
Promotional products marketer 4imprint advanced 3.2% to £29.50 as it posted a modest first-half profit and reinstated its interim dividend, citing a 'robust recovery' in demand.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to $3.4 million, up from $0.03 million year-on-year, as sales climbed 23% to $326.8 million.
Thermal energy management and niche pumping specialist Spirax‐Sarco Engineering gained 2.4% to £154.90 after booking a 41% rise in first-half profit, boosted in part by demand for vaccines.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to £150.0 million, up from £106.3 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed 13% to £643.7 million.
Insurance company Phoenix swung to a first-half loss, owing to negative investment returns, though its operating profit improved and it nudged up its dividend.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £679 million, compared to a year-on-year profit of £663 million. Shares in the company fell 1.9% to 686.4p.
Infrastructure developer Hill & Smith gained 1.6% to £16.88 reported a 7% rise in first-half profit, hiked its dividend and upgraded its guidance, citing a good recovery in all of its divisions following an easing of lockdowns.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to £20.8 million, up from £19.5 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed 16% to £354.2 million.
Subprime lender Provident Financial gained 2% to 313.4p as it booked a deeper first-half loss, owing to costs associated with a winding up of is struggling consumer credit division.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £44.2 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £28.1 million.
