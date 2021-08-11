StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketNews.com Scirocco Energy has provided a comment following Helium One's Tanzania update.
Helium One, of which Scirocco energy owns 1.2% of the current share capital, announced it had identified helium in its three target formations at its exploration well in the Rukwa Basin.
The company said that a 130m thick claystone unit encountered above the top Karoo sands was found and wireline logging of the uppermost Karoo, which indicates good reservoir potential with 15-20% porosities.
Tom Reynolds, CEO of Scirocco commented: "We note the results of this well with interest as it relates to our remaining holding in Helium One. The identification of helium shows across multiple zones is encouraging with regards to confirming the presence of a working helium system in the Rukwa Basin."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.