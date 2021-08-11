StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketWire.com Natural cannabinoid ingredient company, Creo has appointed its commercial leader Graeme Kenny as chief revenue officer.
Kenny's role at Creo will include leading commercial roll out in the emerging category of cannabinoid ingredients.
Most recently, he was head of Croda's personal care business in North America, where he was responsible for all the sales, marketing and technical teams in the region.
Graeme Kenny, CRO, commented: "The cannabinoids market is looking poised to make significant inroads into a number of health, wellness and personal care markets, fuelled by a revolution in natural manufacturing and growing scientific evidence of their benefits. I'm thrilled to be joining Creo and working with Roy and the team to bring cannabinoids to the mainstream."
