Notting Hill Genesis has announced the appointment of Yomi Okunola as its new chief financial officer.
Okunola replaces former chief financial officer Paul Phillips, who is stepping down after 17 years with Notting Hill Genesis and its predecessor organisation, Notting Hill Housing.
He joins from Network Rail, where he has served as capital finance director for the southern region since 2015.
