StockMarketWire.com - B&M European Value Retail S.A. has appointed Paula MacKenzie as a non-executive director.
The appointment, which is subject to shareholder approval, will take effect from November 9, 2021.
MacKenzie will also join the Audit & Risk and Nomination Committees of the company.
She has a strong background in general management and finance, having held a number of senior executive roles during the last 10 years with Kentucky Fried Chicken (Great Britain) Ltd, which has over 900 stores and 27,000 employees.
For the last four years she has been the managing director of KFC for that territory and was previously the chief financial officer of KFC UK&I. Her experience prior to joining KFC UK&I included executive roles in finance across a variety of industry sectors with Innocent, GlaxoSmithKline & Diageo plc.
