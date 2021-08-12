StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 slipped back a little in early trading, falling 0.2% to 7,207.44, after UK GDP figures showed the recovery in the economy was accelerating. The culprit for the fall was weakness in the mining sector.

Aviva gained 2.2% to 415.9p as it said it intends to return at least £4bn to shareholders by the end of 2022, starting with a £750m share buyback programme.

The announcement, made as part of its interim results, comes as the insurer reports a 17% rise in operating profit to £725m for the first half of 2021.

Cineworld's revenue plummeted 59% in the first half of the year, from $712.4m in the first half of 2020 to $292.8m in 2021, as Covid 19 lockdowns at the start of the year resulted in the closure of almost 800 of its sites.

However, investors focused on a more positive outlook for the company and marked the shares 8.3% higher to 66.3p.

TUI AG's revenue remains down almost 80% for the first nine months of 2021 to the end of June, despite a significant pick up in the third quarter.

According to its latest update, revenue for the nine months to the end of June was €1.3bn, compared with €6.7bn for the same period the year prior. The shares were up 3.1% to 342.9p.

Coca-Cola HBC AG, a consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, has reported a 14.7% rise in revenues for the six months to the end of June. The shares nudged 0.5% higher to £27.32.


