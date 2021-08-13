StockMarketWire.com - Aerospace, defence and security company Babcock said it had entered into an agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiary Frazer-Nash Consultancy to KBR for £293 million.
Headquartered in the UK, Frazer-Nash Consultancy delivers innovative engineering and technology solutions across a broad range of critical national infrastructure, helping to provide assurance to operators and regulators from a network of nine UK and four Australian locations.
Babcock acquired the consultancy in 2007.
'The sale forms part of Babcock's targeted disposal programme, which aims to generate at least £400 million of proceeds in the next twelve months,' the company said.
'Proceeds from this transaction will be used to reduce net debt.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
