StockMarketWire.com - Murray International Trust, the British investment trust, has announced a 5% spike in assets before liabilities in its half year results.

For the six months to 30 June 2021, the trust saw assets spike to £1.7bn, up from £1.6bn the year before.

Its equity shareholders fund saw net assets increase 5.8% from £1.5bn to £1.6bn.

The company’s ordinary share price jumped 4.6% from 1,130p to 1,182p.


