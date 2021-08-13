StockMarketWire.com - Murray International Trust, the British investment trust, has announced a 5% spike in assets before liabilities in its half year results.
For the six months to 30 June 2021, the trust saw assets spike to £1.7bn, up from £1.6bn the year before.
Its equity shareholders fund saw net assets increase 5.8% from £1.5bn to £1.6bn.
The company’s ordinary share price jumped 4.6% from 1,130p to 1,182p.
