StockMarketWire.com - Oracle Power, the international natural resources project developer, has announced the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety in Western Australia, has approved the companies programme of work for the northern zone gold project.
The project, located 25km east of Kalgoorlie, has set objectives for various stages of the project.
The first phase is ‘to complete seven Reverse Circulation (RC) drillholes up to 260 metres deep, for a total of 1,500m, specifically targeting gold mineralisation within a series of stacked porphyry intrusions.’
Naheed Memon, CEO of Oracle, said: ‘It is great to have the PoW approved, which allows Oracle to commence drilling in the Northern Zone.’
