Trinity Exploration & Production, the E&P company focused on Trinidad and Tobago, has confirmed that Nicholas Clayton has been appointed non-executive chairman of the company.

The appointment follows the passing of Bruce Dingwall CBE, executive chairman.

Clayton began his career at BP and has had a 37 year career in the oil and gas sector.

He joined the company in November 2018 as a senior independent director.

Jeremy Bridglalsingh, the current managing director, will assume the role of chief executive officer, from today.




