StockMarketWire.com - Trinity Exploration & Production, the E&P company focused on Trinidad and Tobago, has confirmed that Nicholas Clayton has been appointed non-executive chairman of the company.
The appointment follows the passing of Bruce Dingwall CBE, executive chairman.
Clayton began his career at BP and has had a 37 year career in the oil and gas sector.
He joined the company in November 2018 as a senior independent director.
Jeremy Bridglalsingh, the current managing director, will assume the role of chief executive officer, from today.
