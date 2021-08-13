StockMarketWire.com - Supply@Me Capital, following the completion of the acquisition of TradeFlow Capital Management, has announced that Thomas James and John Collis will remain in their executive roles, steering the TradeFlow business.

Supply@Me Capital is a fintech platform which provides the Inventory Monetisation service to manufacturing and trading companies.

James currently holds 406,500,000 shares in the company, Collins holds 406,500,000.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com