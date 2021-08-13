StockMarketWire.com - Social media and marketing group Brave Bison said it had entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Greenlight, digital advertising and technology company, for £6.8 million.
Greenlight works with blue-chip brands and omni-channel retailers including Dixons Carphone, Muller, GAP, Furniture Village and New Balance.
Under the deal, the company would acquire Greenlight Digital Limited and Greenlight Commerce.
In order to finance the acquisition, the company has conditionally raised gross proceeds of £6.2 million through the placing of 455,555,560 shares at a price of 1.35 pence per share.
The acquisition will 'transform the group's value proposition to both clients and investors,' the company said. 'The combination with Greenlight gives Brave Bison a comprehensive services layer on top of the group's already successful digital media network of 650 social media channels.'
'The enlarged Group will be working with approximately 50 clients on five service lines, significantly increasing the resilience of Brave Bison's earnings by improving the overall diversity of income,' it added.
The deal and placing would be require the backing of shareholders at a general meeting on 31 August. The acquisition, if approved, is expected to be completed on 1 September.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
