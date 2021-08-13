StockMarketWire.com - Westminster Group, the supplier of managed services and technology-based security solutions, has a announced a 16% jump in group revenues in its half year results.

Group revenues were up from H2 2020 to £3.5 million, compared to £7 million at H1 2020, and £3 million for H2 2020.

Gross margin increased to 45%, compared to 40% in H1 and H2 2020.

The company suffered an operating loss of £0.93 million.

Cash balance as of 30 June 2021 was up at £3.1 million.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com