StockMarketWire.com - Westminster Group, the supplier of managed services and technology-based security solutions, has a announced a 16% jump in group revenues in its half year results.
Group revenues were up from H2 2020 to £3.5 million, compared to £7 million at H1 2020, and £3 million for H2 2020.
Gross margin increased to 45%, compared to 40% in H1 and H2 2020.
The company suffered an operating loss of £0.93 million.
Cash balance as of 30 June 2021 was up at £3.1 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
