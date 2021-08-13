StockMarketWire.com - Insig AI said Matthew Farnum-Schneider had resigned as executive chairman.
Richard Bernstein, a long-term supporter and shareholder of the Company, has agreed to become interim non-executive chairman until such time as a replacement can be appointed.
Schneider would be leaving the company after a short handover period.
