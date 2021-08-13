StockMarketWire.com - PureTech Health, the clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, has announced that Julie Krop M.D. has been appointed chief medical officer of the company.
Krop will manage all clinical development, among other things, for the company’s pipeline.
‘We are pleased to welcome Julie to our senior leadership team as our Wholly Owned Pipeline rapidly grows and advances across multiple areas of significant patient need,’ said Daphne Zohar, founder and chief executive officer of PureTech.
‘Julie is a biopharmaceutical industry veteran with a wide breadth of expertise across multiple therapeutic areas and orphan indications.’
Krop joins FreeTech from Freeline Therapeutics where she served as chief medical officer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.