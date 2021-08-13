StockMarketWire.com - Keywords Studios, the international technical and creative services provider to the video games industry, has announced Marion Sears and Neil Thompson have been appointed to the board as non-executive directors.
Over the last 20 years, Sears had an extensive career in the as an analyst and in investment banking and international M&A.
Sears was previously non-executive director at dunelm group, and senior independent director at Fidelity European Trust and Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust.
Neil has over 25 years experience in the technology sector and has previously held senior positions at Microsoft.
Ross Graham, Chairman of Keywords Studios, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Marion and Neil to the Keywords Board.’
‘We believe that Marion's deep expertise in capital markets and M&A, and Neil's strong experience in the sector and in scaling businesses internationally, will be invaluable to Keywords as we continue to build our global services platform organically and by acquisition,’ he added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
