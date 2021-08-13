StockMarketWire.com - Insig AI has announced that executive chairman Matthew Farnum-Schneider has resigned and Richard Bernstein has been appointed interim non-executive chairman, until a replacement is found.

Farnum-Schneider joined the company in August 2019.

Steve Cracknell, Insig AI plc CEO commented: ‘I want to thank Matt for his work over the past couple years to shepherd the marriage between Catena and Insight Capital through where we are today and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.’


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com