StockMarketWire.com - Insig AI has announced that executive chairman Matthew Farnum-Schneider has resigned and Richard Bernstein has been appointed interim non-executive chairman, until a replacement is found.
Farnum-Schneider joined the company in August 2019.
Steve Cracknell, Insig AI plc CEO commented: ‘I want to thank Matt for his work over the past couple years to shepherd the marriage between Catena and Insight Capital through where we are today and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.