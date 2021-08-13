StockMarketWire.com - Block Energy, the development and production company focused on the Georgia area, has announced Jeremy Asher has been appointed non-executive director with immediate effect.
Asher is chairman and ceo of Tower Resources. He was previously director of New York-listed Pacific Drilling SA.
Philip Dimmock, chairman of Block Energy, said: ‘I am delighted that Jeremy has agreed to join the Board of Block. His extensive experience will be of great benefit across many aspects of the business, ranging from operations to seeking continued constructive engagement and dialogue with all shareholders.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
