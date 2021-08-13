StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 closed the day up 0.35% at 7,218.71 despite US consumer sentiment dropping to its lowest level in 10 years.
On Wall Street the S&P 500 was flat at 4,464.39 by 4.30pm UK time.
Aerospace, defence and security company Babcock said it had entered into an agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiary Frazer-Nash Consultancy to KBR for £293 million. It advanced 6.6% to 327p
Military equipment maker Avon Protection warned on performance for its current and next fiscal year following a delay in orders under existing contracts owing to Covid-19 related and supply chain disruptions. It fell 26.8% to £21.60.
Murray International Trust, the British investment trust, has announced a 5% spike in assets before liabilities in its half year results. It ticked up 0.2% to £11.32.
Weekly competitions organiser Best of the Best warned on performance as the pandemic-related demand softened following the end of the lockdown on 12 April. It slumped 46% to 824p.
Oracle Power, the international natural resources project developer, has announced the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety in Western Australia, has approved the companies programme of work for the northern zone gold project. Its shares dipped 0.5% to 0.39p.
Trinity Exploration & Production, the E&P company focused on Trinidad and Tobago, has confirmed that Nicholas Clayton has been appointed non-executive chairman of the company. It fell 2.6% to 144.1p.
Westminster Group, the supplier of managed services and technology-based security solutions, has a announced a 16% jump in group revenues in its half year results. It fell 4.6% to 5.2p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.