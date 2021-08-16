CA
16/08/2021 13:15 housing starts
16/08/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
16/08/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
16/08/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
16/08/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
CN
16/08/2021 04:00 house price index
16/08/2021 04:30 retail sales
16/08/2021 04:30 industrial output
16/08/2021 04:30 fixed assets investment
ES
16/08/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
16/08/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
16/08/2021 07:00 new passenger car registrations
16/08/2021 10:00 foreign trade
16/08/2021 10:00 harmonised CPI
IE
16/08/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
16/08/2021 09:00 foreign trade
JP
16/08/2021 00:50 quarterly GDP estimates
16/08/2021 05:30 retail sales
16/08/2021 05:30 revised industrial production
UK
16/08/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
16/08/2021 09:30 monthly card spending statistics
US
16/08/2021 13:30 Empire State manufacturing survey
16/08/2021 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
16/08/2021 15:00 University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment
16/08/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
16/08/2021 15:00 state employment and unemployment
16/08/2021 21:00 Treasury international capital data
