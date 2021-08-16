StockMarketWire.com - Payments company PCI-PAL said it had appointed Emilia D'Anzica and Jayesh Patel to its advisory committee.
The committee provided additional breadth of market, product and customer perspectives to the company's chief executive and directors.
D'Anzica was managing director and founder of Growth Molecules, a San Francisco-based management consulting firm.
Patel was previously chief product officer at Vonage, a PCI-PAL integrated reseller partner.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.