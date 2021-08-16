StockMarketWire.com - Payments company PCI-PAL said it had appointed Emilia D'Anzica and Jayesh Patel to its advisory committee.

The committee provided additional breadth of market, product and customer perspectives to the company's chief executive and directors.

D'Anzica was managing director and founder of Growth Molecules, a San Francisco-based management consulting firm.

Patel was previously chief product officer at Vonage, a PCI-PAL integrated reseller partner.


