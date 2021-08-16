StockMarketWire.com - Banking group Lloyds Banking confirmed the appointed of Charlie Nunn as chief executive.
William Chalmers, who had been interim group chief executive over the last three and a half months, would now revert to focus on his role as chief financial officer.
The company previously announced the appointment of Nunn on 24 February 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
