StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital posted a large rise in first-half profit, as the underlying value of its portfolio assets strengthened.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through May jumped to $13.0 million, up from $1.9 million year-on-year.
The company's net asset value per share climbed to 39c, up from 35c.
Cash at the end of May was $2.5 million.
'We are glad to report strong half-year performance for the group,' chairman Clifford M. Gross said.
'Our key portfolio companies are progressing well and should reach significant additional milestones by the end of 2021.'
'We are also pleased to highlight Belluscura's successful IPO during the period.'
'We are excited about what we have achieved in the first half of 2021 and are bullish about our prospects for the remainder of the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
