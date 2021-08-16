StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant BHP confirmed that it was in talks to sell its petroleum business to Australia's Woodside Petroleum.
'BHP confirms that we have initiated a strategic review of our petroleum business to re-assess its position and long-term strategic fit in the BHP portfolio,' the company said.
'A number of options are being evaluated. We confirm that we have been in discussions with Woodside. While discussions between the parties are currently progressing, no agreement has been reached on any such transaction.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
