StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil & Gas said drilling had commenced on a new exploration well in Egypt.

The ASX-1X well was being drilled on the Abu Sennan licence, of which United Oil & Gas held a 22% working interest.

The well was located about 7 kilometres to the north of the producing Al Jahraa field and would test a number of stacked reservoir targets

In a success-case scenario, the well was expected to take up to 54 days to drill, test and complete.


