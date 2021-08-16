StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil & Gas said drilling had commenced on a new exploration well in Egypt.
The ASX-1X well was being drilled on the Abu Sennan licence, of which United Oil & Gas held a 22% working interest.
The well was located about 7 kilometres to the north of the producing Al Jahraa field and would test a number of stacked reservoir targets
In a success-case scenario, the well was expected to take up to 54 days to drill, test and complete.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
