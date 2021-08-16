StockMarketWire.com - Building materials group Sigma Roc said it had received approval from Polish antitrust regulators for its planned €470 million acquisition of Rettig subsidiary Nordkalk.

Sigma Roc had received shareholder approval for the deal at a general meeting on 2 August 2021.

'Accordingly, the company can now proceed with completion of the acquisition,' it said.

The acquisition sum was being satisfied through a combination of €270 million from the proceeds of a Placing, a €150 million debt drawdown and the issue of the €50 million shares.


