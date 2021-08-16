StockMarketWire.com - Media company Future said it had acquired Dennis, a consumer media subscriptions business, for about £300 million.
The titles that were acquired including The Week UK / The Week US, The Week Junior UK / The Week Junior US, MoneyWeek, Kiplinger, Science & Nature, IT Pro, Computer Active, PC Pro, Minecraft World, and Coach.
The four titles that would not acquired included Viz, Fortean Times, Cyclist and Expert Reviews.
The company expected cost synergies from the deal of £5 million per annum, to be achieved by fiscal 2023.
Under the terms of the acquisition, Future would receive a minimum of £8 million and a maximum of £10 million within 12 months of completion from the vendors that were acquired.
Dennis' trusted brands including MoneyWeek and Kiplinger would help 'accelerate our strategy, enhance our content capabilities and bring additional geographical and vertical revenue diversification, whilst materially increasing the proportion of recurring revenues across the group,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.