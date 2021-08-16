StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust LondonMetric Property said it had exchanged on the sale of its distribution warehouse in Thrapston, Northamptonshire, to EQT Exeter for £102.0 million, reflecting a net initial yield of 4.1%.

The warehouse was let to Primark for another 11 years at a rent of £4.4 million per year.

LondonMetric acquired the property in 2013 for £60.5 million, reflecting a net initial yield of 6.4%. 'Since acquisition, it has delivered a total return of 123% and an ungeared IRR of 12%,' the company said.

Completion of the sale would take place in February 2022, generating an additional £2.2 million of income. Total proceeds were 8% above the 31 March 2021 book value.








Story provided by StockMarketWire.com