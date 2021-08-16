StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Premier African Minerals upped the estimated development cost for its Zulu lithium project in Zimbabwe to $69.3 million, but also upped its expected value and return rates.
The company published new scoping study results that updated an original study conducted in 2017, from which the previous capital cost estimate was pegged at $64.0 million.
The project's estimated pre-tax internal rate of return had risen to between 112.4% and 176.0%, dependent on the development option pursued, up from the originally estimated 85.9%.
Its estimated pre-tax net present value was upped to between $207 million and $377 million, from the originally estimated $127 million.
The improved return metrics were underpinned by higher estimated concentrate sales prices.
A recent surge in spodumene concentrate selling prices had prompted the company to ask Bara Consulting to update the scoping study.
'It should be noted that Premier has already embarked on a definitive feasibility study at Zulu with drilling at Zulu well underway with two rigs operating at present,' chairman George Roach said.
'It is encouraging to note that preliminary work in that regard continues to support the findings set out in the scoping study.'
'Specific examples include an overall reduction in certain specific costs in Zimbabwe, most notably in respect of labour and confirmation of the projected logistics costs on an FOB Beira basis.'
'It is interesting to note the significant increase in Zulu's net present value with improved and projected Spodumene concentrate pricing compared to Premier's present market capitalisation.'
