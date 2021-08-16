StockMarketWire.com - Undersea cable protection group Tekmar said it had signed a non-binding agreement to work in partnership with subsea buoyancy products company DeepWater Buoyancy.

The memorandum of understanding would see the companies bring together their complementary engineering capabilities to enhance the range of services and technologies they offer customers, Tekmar said.

They also would help to integrate and optimise offshore project supply chains.

The partnership was focused on the new and emerging floating offshore wind market.


